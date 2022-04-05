Gary Kevin Coats Recognized by Executive Review Firm Our Featured People

Our Featured Kevin Coats of Raleigh, North Carolina

Coats Custom Homes constructions operation director Kevin Coats is sharing his experience as an experienced real estate professional in Raleigh, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate expert Gary Kevin Coats is being recognized for outstanding service in the real estate industry. Our Featured people is an executive review firm that highlights industry leaders who work to mentor young brokers to better understand the housing market, the sales process, and best-in-class service opportunities.

Gary Kevin Coats, who personally and professionally uses his middle name Kevin, started his career in the real estate industry in 2001 in Raleigh, North Carolina as a real estate salesperson. After gaining industry experience at an established firm, Kevin established Featured Properties, a boutique real estate firm focusing on both commercial and residential real estate services and support. When Featured Properties began in 2003, Kevin was the youngest North Carolina brokerage firm owner at that time in North Carolina. He was awarded “Rookie of the Year” for achievements in sales and service, during his first year in the business. And, he was awarded the “Top 30 Under 30” designation for each year he qualified!

“Kevin has had an impressive career that began at a young age,” says Natalie Nguyen, lead researcher at Our Featured people. “He will be able to provide invaluable insight to young professionals in order to help them navigate the real estate industry. We hope to help many brokers develop a better understanding of their industry and we are honored to feature Kevin.”

With more than 20 years in the industry, Gary Kevin Coats has experienced the ups and downs in the housing market, first-hand. Today, Raleigh ranks among the hottest real estate markets in the U.S., following a multi-year trend of developers and investors focusing on Raleigh for its economic growth potential. In fact, over the past 5 years, home values in Raleigh have increased nearly 100%. With competition high, the value for mentorship of young brokers is apparent. And we are thrilled to welcome Kevin Coats into our membership.

To learn more about Gary Kevin Coats, please visit https://kevincoats.com/

About Our Featured people

Our Featured people is an executive review platform outlining the achievements of industry leaders. Profiles are chosen based on career longevity, social responsibility, and impact in their industry. We strive to assist the career path to success for young entrepreneurs and future executives.

