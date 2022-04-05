PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 1050, Section 351, over Toby Creek Bridge Project in Kingston Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to both an in-person and online plans display for the SR 1050, Section 351 Bridge Project over Toby Creek in Kingston Township, Luzerne County.

This project involves the SR 1050, Section 351 Bridge over Toby Creek in Kingston Township, Luzerne County. The project is located in a rural residential setting immediately adjacent to the southbound travel lanes of SR 309 in Kingstown Township midway between Luzerne and Trucksville. There are no bicycle or pedestrian facilities within the project area.

This project was originally scoped by PennDOT in 2016 as a deck replacement, but later changed to a full superstructure replacement based on the results of a 2018 bridge inspection. Currently, there are three alternatives being considered for the project. These alternatives include removal of existing bridge and providing a new access road from Hillside Rd., removing (and not replacing) the existing bridge, and rehabilitating the existing bridge by way of replacing the superstructure. These alternatives will be evaluated as part of the environmental review process and in consultation with the local property owners and other interested parties.

The purpose of the plans displays is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding the alternatives being considered. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The plans display will be held in-person and online. The in-person plans display for the SR 1050, Section 351 Bridge Project over Toby Creek will be held on April 25, 2022 at the Kingston Township Municipal Building located at 180 East Center Street, Shavertown, PA 18708. The in-person plans display will be available between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. The digital version of the plans display will be available from March 25, 2022 to May 25, 2022. Online information, including the alternatives being considered and a public comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Luzerne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 1050 Section 351 Bridge Project

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Amy Lolli, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-614-2958 or amlolli@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963-4044

# # #