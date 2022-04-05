RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to reach US$ 39,428.9 Mn by 2027 by Focusing on Global Industry

Growing preference for RTD alcoholic beverages amongst millennial is projected to escalate the RTD alcoholic beverages market at a CAGR of 4.6%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on “Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts By Base Type (Whiskey, Rum, Vodka, Gin, Others); Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others)”. The global RTD alcoholic beverages market is accounted to US$ 26,447.9 Mn in 2018 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 39,428.9 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments

The key players in the RTD alcoholic beverage market are experimenting with new and innovative flavors. As flavor options increase, consumers may turn to RTD products as a convenient way to cart drinks along on their summertime adventures, from barbecues and beaches to road trips and vacations. Companies in the RTD alcohol beverage have greatly expanded their product lines over the past few years and have heavily emphasized their marketing toward young consumers. For instance, in February 2018, the largest drinks group Diageo introduced a ready-to-drink (RTD) version of Tanqueray and Tonin. The company hopes the RTD will entice new gin drinkers to the second fastest-growing spirits category with its new pre-mixed offering. Various flavors such as Elderflower, Red Berry, Orange, Ginger, Lime, Coffee Crème, English Tea, Creamy Toffee, Maple, Lemongrass, Vanilla, and Cardamom & Tonic are used in the production of RTD alcoholic beverage.

Moreover, the RTDs alcoholic beverage market has also benefited from rising investment by pubs and bars on flavored low-spirit beverages. These factors provide a huge market potential for RTD alcoholic beverage market over the forecast period. Moreover, packaging plays a critical role in the rising demand for the RTD alcoholic

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food &beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdowns, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.

On the basis of the base type, the global RTD alcoholic beverages market has been segmented into whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, others. Under the base type segment, the gin segment is the fastest growing region in forecasted year. Gin is a distilled alcoholic beverage derived from juniper berries, also known as Juniperus communis. It is one of the oldest categories of spirits with a unique flavor that revolve around juniper as a common ingredient. Gin based RTD is the most popular consumers in America. Taking into consideration the popularity of gin based RTD in North America, the alcohol beverage producers are introducing new products in the market. For instance, in May 2019, Fever-Tree entered the ready-to-drink market with the launch of a line of bottled gin and tonics, as it looks to bring added convenience for consumers throughout the summer. The range consists of three variants, such as premium Indian gin and tonic, refreshingly light gin and tonic, and elderflower gin and tonic.

The global RTD alcoholic beverages market by application has been segmented into bottles, cans, and others. Under the base type segment, the cans segment is the fastest growing region in forecasted year. The canned RTD alcoholic beverages are available in various volumes ranging from 90ml to a liter. The easy portability of cans has been one of the driving factors for the rise of canned RTD alcoholic beverages. The cans can easily be carried to a picnic, a yacht, or a barbeque and are stronger as compared to bottles.



RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Bacardi Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc., Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. And Molson Coors Brewing Company The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

