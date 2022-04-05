Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring System Market Growth Is Driven by the Increasing Installation of Wind Turbines

Wind Turbine

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The condition monitoring systems (CMS) aim at improving site performance and reducing turbine maintenance costs by providing accurate data and helping to resolve faults before any failure occurs to a wind turbine. Increasing automation in wind turbine manufacturing, and increasing investment in renewable energy are other factors that are expected to boost growth of the global wind turbine condition monitoring system market during the forecast period.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:-

The research includes the key strategic developments of the industry, comprising R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors functioning in the domain on a global and regional scale. The objective of the study is to define Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring System market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗶𝗻-𝗱𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗵 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴: General Electric, TÜV Rheinland, WTWH Media, LLC, Datum Electronics, Moventas, Romax Technology Limited, SKF, Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH, ifm electronic ltd., Advantech Co., Ltd., Siemens, and HBM - Wind Turbine Testing and condition monitoring among others.

There is a paradigm shift towards renewable sources of energy worldwide. Several countries worldwide are adding renewable energy capacity to their total energy mix. The wind is a clean, free, and readily available renewable energy source. Wind turbine condition monitoring system is commonly employed for the early detection of faults or failures in order to minimize downtime and maximize productivity. The system provides an accurate torsional vibration of the shaft, shaft power measurement, shaft bending, shaft RPM, shaft torque, and shaft signature or profile. Thus, the demand for wind turbine condition monitoring system has increased due to increasing installation of wind turbines, in developed and developing countries.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), wind power installations in India rose to 2.07 GW in the financial year 2019-20, a 31% increase compared to 1.58 GW in 2018-19. This in turn is expected to augment the growth of the wind turbine condition monitoring system market. The condition monitoring system can also be installed on a high-speed output shaft, after gearbox installation to measure generated power and gain vital information about generator condition. Moreover, with continuous development of intelligent technology, demand for intelligent wind turbine condition monitoring system has increased.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:-

On the basis of product type, the global wind turbine condition monitoring system market is segmented into:

Software

Equipment

On the basis of application, the global wind turbine condition monitoring system market is segmented into:

Onshore

Offshore

