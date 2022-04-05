Submit Release
Rapha Clinic Hosting 2nd Annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by CareTrack

Non-profit provides medical and dental care to uninsured adults in West Georgia

We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need.”
— Bill Calhoun, DDS and Chairman of the Board
TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its 2nd annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by CareTrack to benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Monday, June 13, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.

Participants will participate in contests, purchase mulligans, enjoy delicious food provided by Sunset Hills, enjoy entertainment and a silent auction, and play a great round of golf. Numerous celebrities are expected to participate in the shotgun start.

“We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need,” said Bill Calhoun, DDS and Chairman of the Board. “We encourage all golfers at any skill level to enjoy a day on the course in an effort to help our neighbors in need for the second year in a row.”

Those interested in registering and sponsoring can contact Rhythm Communications or Patrick Calvillo from Rapha at (620) 664-7301. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors. Visit www.raphaclinic.org to learn more.

The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit, charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in West Georgia (Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties) since 2010. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those most in need. In addition to the best healthcare, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.

Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+ +1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com

