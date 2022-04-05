Việt Nam shares experience in post-war landmine clearing

VIETNAM, April 5 -

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, addressing the symposium. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Vietnamese experience and achievements in clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war have been shared with the international community at a symposium themed: “Safe ground, safe steps, safe home,” held in the framework of the Mine Action Week hosted by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) on Monday (US time).

Addressing the event, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), said the Government and agencies of Việt Nam had outlined and implemented specific programmes and measures to remove and address the heavy consequences of post-war UXO, and support victims.

He thanked international partners and friends for their valuable support and assistance to Việt Nam in this work.

At the event, a documentary film produced by the Việt Nam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) was screened, helping the international community better understand Việt Nam’s achievements and efforts in overcoming the consequences of landmines and mines.

Delegates emphasised that the terrible impacts of landmines and UXO were still a burning problem in many countries and regions around the world. They also highlighted the importance of raising public awareness and the need to step up international cooperation in dealing with the problem.

In recent years, besides practical measures to deal with the consequences of landmines in the country, Việt Nam has actively participated in international joint efforts on this work. In April 2021, in accordance with the proposal of Việt Nam as the President of the United Nations Security Council, the council adopted a presidential statement that affirms the UNSC’s commitment and upholds the necessity of international cooperation in overcoming the consequences of landmines.

The Mine Action Week is organised annually by UNMAS to discuss future implementation plans of the international community, as well as recognise the efforts of organisations and individuals in mine remediation activities, including the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL).

It also aims to review achievements by UN member states since the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention took effect in 1999. — VNS