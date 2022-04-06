Submit Release
7th Grade ELA Teacher Shares List of Favorite Books to Promote Independent Reading

Mrs. Beers ELA Classroom

Erin Beers looks to inspire students to read more this summer with her list of the most recommended books from her 7th grade ELA class.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com just released her 2022 list of books most recommended by her 7th grade students. The veteran teacher is known for her popular middle school book lists, which are used by teachers and parents to inspire students to read more. The complete list of over 20 titles can be found on her blog at https://mrsbeers.com/big-list-of-books-recommended-by-7th-grade-readers/

"When I was a young reader, I struggled to find books that I connected with,” she said. “These lists have become a passion project for me to provide my middle school students a more enthusiastic and opportunistic outlook on reading.”

As the end of the school year nears, teachers and parents will be looking for ways to encourage reading outside of school. It can be tough for adults to direct teens towards reading, especially with the constant allure of iPhones and video games calling for their attention. Presenting book ideas recommended by their peers can be an effective way to pique their interest in reading.

Mrs. Beers’ list is built from the reading program she uses in the classroom. The class focuses on a specific book genre for each quarter of instruction. Memoirs were featured in the first quarter, followed by informational text in the second quarter, and fiction for the third quarter. Each genre is represented in her final list of 7th grade book recommendations.

In addition to encouraging her class to read by offering high-interest titles, Mrs. Beers also incorporates read aloud periods during classroom instruction. Two of the books from the students’ list, Born a Crime by Trevor Noah, and No Fixed Address by Susin Nielsin, were used as read aloud titles this year.

“I read aloud to my students every day! I do what I can to expose them to books that I hope they will love.”

About Mrs. Beers ELA Classroom:
Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who aims to inspire language arts teachers with tips and resources for their middle school classroom. Learn more at MrsBeers.com

