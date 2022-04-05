Iowa Workforce Development Communications For Immediate Release Date: April 5, 2022 Contact: Jesse Dougherty Telephone: 515-725-5487 Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Governor Reynolds Awards $2.26 Million in Summer Youth Internship Grants

DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds today awarded 35 projects with $2.26 million in state grants to launch valuable youth internships across Iowa this summer. Future Ready Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program grants are being awarded for the fourth consecutive year to help youth gain access to meaningful work experience while exploring and preparing for high-demand careers.

The grants will directly support efforts to increase the career opportunities available for Iowa’s youth, including in areas with at-risk or under-represented communities. Across the state, a total of $2,255,441 will be distributed to fund internships for an estimated 659 students from 85 Iowa communities.

“I applaud this year’s grant awardees and the critical steps they will take to create new, invaluable opportunities for our youth and enhance long-term workforce pipelines with skilled workers across the state,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “The more we can invest in work-based learning opportunities for our youth, the greater the health of Iowa’s workforce will be in the future.”

This year’s awardees included employers, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations whose programs are set to provide opportunities in a wide number of fields. Among the awardees are organizations targeting high school youth who otherwise would face barriers to entering the labor market.

“Employers across the state have been stepping up and creating innovative ways to introduce themselves to our youth,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Internship programs are proven opportunities to earn valuable skills that pay off in whatever career path our youth will take. Additionally, teaching our youth the value of work will help create a more stable and successful future workforce.”

A portion of the funding is being made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. For grant information and the complete list of awards, visit this link.

To view a map of awardees and impacted communities, visit this link.

###