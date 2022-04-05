Quadrion is participating at the Microsoft 365 Conference in Las Vegas from April 5-7, 2022
Quadrion has technical expertise in AI, ML, Automation, and Bot development. Quadrion leverages Microsoft technologies for accelerated digital transformation.NEW JERSEY, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Microsoft 365 Conference is the largest gathering of the Microsoft community bringing together subject matter experts presenting the latest technology solutions and enriching insights. The event highlights the technology advancements and solutions for building an inclusive and hybrid workplace and insights into Microsoft solutions such as Viva, Teams, SharePoint, and Power Platform.
Quadrion, a Microsoft-managed partner, will be showcasing its technical expertise in developing solutions using AI, ML, Automation, and Bot development, amongst others. The event will provide a platform to highlight how Quadrion leverages Microsoft technologies to drive efficient outcomes for businesses and enable accelerated digital transformation.
Quadrion’s SMEs Justin Sypek, Ashish Gupta, Nagakanth, and Abdul Sattar will be at Booth 308 at The Microsoft 365 Conference between April 5-7, 2022. The team will be available to discuss Microsoft solutions for businesses seeking faster digital maturity, efficiency, and increased productivity.
