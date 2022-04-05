Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market is growing at a CAGR of 15.65% over the forecast period 2021 – 2029
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market Report by Absolute Markets Insights is a meticulously undertaken study. Experts with proven credentials and a high standing within the research fraternity have presented an in-depth analysis of the subject matter, bringing to bear their unparalleled domain knowledge and vast research experience. They offer some penetrating insights into the complex world of Platelet Rich Plasma Market Industry. Their sweeping overview, comprehensive analyses, precise definitions, clear classifications, and expert opinions on applications, make this report nothing short of brilliant in its presentation and style. In terms of revenue, platelet rich plasma market was valued at US$ 578.23 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 15.65% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
The study of the human body has seen massive developments in recent years. The ability of the human body to heal by itself has resulted in the growth of a new technology known as platelet rich plasma therapy. It is form of regenerative medicine which can harness the self healing capacity of the human body, and augment the growth factors that the body uses to heal itself. Platelets, which is also referred to as thrombocytes, are a component of the human blood that is responsible for causing blood clots, and to perform other healing functions. An individual's own platelets are used for the accelerated healing of tendons, muscles, joints and ligaments, etc., which have been injured. Furthermore, platelet rich plasma therapy is also being used in skincare, especially for hair growth in individuals. The rise in demand for self healing using an individual's own platelets, coupled with the advancement in centrifugation therapy that allows medical practitioners to separate plasma rich platelets from human blood for injections, is leading to the growth of the global platelet rich plasma market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of billions of individuals around the globe. The healthcare system was overburdened during the initial phase of the pandemic, and government bodies were struggling to provide proper care for the patients affected by coronavirus. Various treatment methods were being explored for fighting the virus, as it badly affects people with comorbidities. Since the virus was relatively new in nature, and with the absence of a vaccine during the initial months, healthcare practitioners were using various methods for tacking the spread of the virus which has resulted in the death of over 4.5 million individuals thus far. One such treatment method that was in the clinical trial phase is that of autologous activated platelet-rich plasma (aaPRP) therapy. It contains various anti-inflammatory cytokines which has the potential to suppress cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which is an aftermath of the coronavirus. The growth in COVID-19 cases, and the use of platelet rich plasma therapy for COVID-19 therapeutics is expected to positively impact the growth of the global platelet rich plasma market.
The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of global platelet rich plasma market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analysed in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.
Some of key players operating in the global platelet rich plasma market are Atlas Health Medical Group, DePuySynthes, EmCyte Corporation, Glofinn America, LLC, Stryker, Terumo BCT, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Medsor Impex, AdvaCare Pharma, PRP Labs, amongst others.
Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market
By Type
• Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma or Pure PRP (P-PRP)
• Leukocyte and Platelet-Rich Plasma (L-PRP)
• Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin (P-PRF)
• Leukocyte and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (L-PRF)
By Application
• Orthopaedics
• Sports medicine
• Wound healing
• Aesthetic surgery
• Dentistry
• Otolaryngology
• Neurosurgery
• Ophthalmology
• Urology
• Prolotherapy
• Cardiothoracic
• Maxillofacial surgery
• Others
By End Use
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
