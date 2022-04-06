Ronn Torossian Reveals How to Reach the Right Target Audience on Social Media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, who founded 5WPR, says a common question for many businesses is what frequency should content be shared on social media. Many companies wonder about whether they post too often, the number of times they should share content per day, and even how to share content without overwhelming or annoying the target audience. Unfortunately, the solutions are different for every business. Additionally, with social media platforms always updating their algorithms, it's not always easy for companies to know the best way to connect with their followers without driving them away. To find the best balance between listening and sharing, companies should test out different content-sharing strategies to learn what engages the target audience best. Most of the time, companies think that the more they share, the better their numbers are, but that's not always the case. Companies shouldn't share content to meet some sort of minimum frequency, and instead only share content when it's entertaining, engaging, or useful for the target audience. When companies are consistent in the type and quality of posts they create, they can provide their customers with a lot more value on social media platforms. Additionally, when trying to reach the target audience, companies must be very strategic about what they choose to share.

LinkedIn

On LinkedIn, companies have to be mindful of other users. Since LinkedIn is a professional outlet for content, it's important for companies to focus on sharing content throughout the workweek. It's best to share at least one post every weekday on the platform.

Facebook

Most companies share once or twice a day throughout the week, with a maximum of one post per day on the weekend. However, Facebook changes its news feed algorithm very frequently, and lately, the only pieces of content that truly get rewarded on the platform are of extremely high quality. That means if a company's post receives a lot of positive engagement from the moment it's shared, it will appear in people's newsfeeds for much longer compared to a post that's not getting as great results as the former one. Additionally, sharing content too frequently on Facebook, without connecting and engaging with the target audience, results in the platform showing the company's content to fewer people.

Twitter

Twitter is a completely different story compared to LinkedIn and Facebook. That's because on average, there are about 6000 tweets shared on Twitter every second. This is a very fast-paced platform that delivers updates to its users' news feeds in a sequential format. As a result, many companies have a tough time breaking through all the noise on Twitter, and when they consider the short lifespan of a tweet, they tend to get even more discouraged. The best way to go about sharing content on Twitter is to post quite frequently. Ideally, smaller businesses should share on average about five posts per day. However, it's best to test out different posting strategies, because sometimes businesses can benefit from even up to 20 posts on Twitter per day, depending on the target audience.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR firm.

