Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Assessment by Regions Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030
Global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market during the 2022-2030 period, growing at a CAGR of 12.67%.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market study report by Absolute Markets Insights on the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.
GBM is highly devastating in nature, and can result in the death of an adult in under six months if the cancer is left undetected or untreated. Studies show that two out of a hundred thousand individuals are diagnosed with GBM every year. Based on a report by the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States (CBTRUS), the average age of diagnosis of GBM is around 64 years. In adults, GBM develops in the cerebrum, a region of the brain that is responsible for handling many critical neurological processes. The progression of the disease, especially in adults, can have negative impacts on the quality of life, and may require palliative care. The need for early diagnosis of the tumor in adults is highlighted by the fact that the tumor is treatable when it is relatively small in size, and this can prevent the onset of spillage of the tumor cells that results in bigger tumor cells in the surrounding region. Reports also show that the males being affected by GBM is 1.6 times higher as compared to females. Individuals of Caucasians descent are at a significantly higher risk of developing GBM, as compared to other races such as African-Americans, Asians, and American Indians. Also, the chances of the tumor in children is not common. The higher occurrence of GMB in adults is a major reason for their higher share in the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=923
The rise in focus on healthcare infrastructure development in countries like Malaysia, India, China and Indonesia, etc., coupled with the growth in brain tumor research in Australia, New Zealand and China, amongst others, is expected to boost the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the market participants are largely targeting the Asia Pacific region, and setting up local centres for reaching more end-users. Also, brain tumor research is seeing an influx of investment from both public and private entities in the Asia Pacific region. In India, for instance, Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore are working towards predicting the impact of the tumors by assigning a score based on their signatures. This scores allows the scientists to determine whether the tumor is high risk or low risk. Moreover, individuals in the Asia Pacific region are being increasingly aware of brain tumor and other brain-related diseases, which in turn is helping in the higher diagnosis of GBM cases. These initiatives are being taken by government bodies both at local and central levels, adding for the growth of Asia Pacific region in the coming years.
Some of key players operating in the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., DelMar Pharmaceuticals, NOXXON Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc. (Boston Biomedical, Inc.), amongst others.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=923
Highlights the following key factors:
• Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.
• Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.
• SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.
• Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.
• Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.
• Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.
• Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market
By Type of Treatment
• Surgery
• Radiotherapy
• Chemotherapy
• Tumor treating fields (TTF) therapy
• Targeted drug therapy
• Supportive (palliative) care
• Others
By Mode of Action
• Immunological
• Metabolic
• Pharmacological
By Demographic
• Kids
• Adults
By End Users
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth keyword Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=923
Top Reports:
Oral Biologics Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Oral-Biologics-2020---2028-780
Public Relations Tools Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Public-Relations-Tools-2020-2028-781
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn