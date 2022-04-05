Cancer Imaging Systems Market Future Scope Competitive Scenario | CR Bard, Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Illumina, etc

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing incidence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market research report added by Emergen Research is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation. The revenue from the global Cancer Imaging Systems market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period and is anticipated to reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2027.

The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.

The report covers historical revenue and sales volume, and the data is further validated to provide a forecast market estimation of the market size and sales numbers for key regions along with types and end-user applications. Moreover, the report also includes macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies pertaining to the Cancer Imaging Systems industry for evaluation and predictive analysis.

The major companies studied in the report include:

GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CR Bard Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Illumina Inc., Roche, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with the product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Regional Segmentation:

Based on the geographical spread, the Cancer Imaging Systems industry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis of the Cancer Imaging Systems market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. Additionally, the report provides valuable data about distribution, production, consumption patterns, export/import, and demand and supply ratio.

Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report.

Key Highlights from the Report

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Agilent Technologies Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement to buy BioTek Instruments, a private firm, for USD 1.17 billion. BioTek is involved in designing, producing, and distributing groundbreaking life science instrumentation, including cell imaging systems.

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the third-leading cancer type in women with 2 million novel cases in the year 2018. Hungary, Serbia, and New Caledonia (France) were the top three countries with the highest disease rate in 2018.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite imaging system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in individuals displaying specific symptoms.

The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Imaging Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mammography

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Cancer Imaging Systems market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Cancer Imaging Systems market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Cancer Imaging Systems market growth worldwide?

