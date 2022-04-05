Industrial IoT Market Technology, High-Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Industrial IoT Market Size – USD 74.28 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Industrial IoT Market will be worth USD 128.09 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the Industrial IoT solutions by industrialists and manufacturers. The growing need to improve productivity, enhance the workers' safety, and reduce the operating and manufacturing costs is expected to drive the growth of the Industrial IoT technologies over the forecast period. The rising need to reduce the risk of cyber and data breaches caused by human errors is most likely to fuel the demand for Industrial IoT technologies.

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

The study churns out some real-time data and offers enough information on the estimated market size, growth, and share to the stakeholders, field marketing personnel and product owners planning to multiply profitability and reduce costs. Importantly, the market intelligence research dives deep into customer preferences, spending capacity and production volume with the aim to ensure unmatched customer delight. A thorough assessment of trends from the yesteryears and future discussed in the report can help business owners identify tweaks that might be needed to the existing business strategy.

The report covers the following companies- GE, Intel, Cisco, IBM, Siemens, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, ABB, and Kuka, among others.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Industrial IoT market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Wipro Ltd and IBM collaborated to help enterprises, startups with cloud services. Through this collaboration, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses manage, migrate, and transform critical workloads and applications, with security across private or public cloud and on-premises IT environments. The partnership will also provide customers remote access to Red hat and IBM solutions.

The solution segment held the largest market share of 47.5% in 2019. Increasing investments of the Industrial IoT solution providers for the launch of technologically advanced information systems for the industrial sector is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Logistics & Transport are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the Industrial IoT technologies in the logistics & Transportation sector is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial IoT Market on the basis of Component, End User, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services (Managed, Professional)

Solution (Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Data Management)

Platform (Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Logistics & Transport

Others

The study segments the Industrial IoT industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Regional Outlook of Industrial IoT Market:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

