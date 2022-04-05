Natura Incubator (Israel) launches permanent satellite office in the UAE
Over 45 guests from over 15 nationalities assemble at the Capital Club in Dubai to Celebrate the Launch
Natura Incubator, the largest technological incubator in Israel focusing on Ag/Food, announced the launch of a permanent satellite office in the UAE.SDEROT, ISRAEL, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natura Incubator will use its office to promote its ambitious plan for the creation of no less than 80 new globally disruptive companies in Agtech, Food-Tech and Climate-tech until 2030. Natura will operate from its new home in Sderot, with unparalleled levels of funding, facilities and services, The incubator was established and will be led by Oren Heiman, an Israeli-American businessman who for 18 years ran the New York law firm Shiboleth and Hagay Sarusi, the founder and director of the Natura Fund, which operates in the agtech field and is a world leader in aquaculture developments.
On Thursday, March 31st, several dozens of guests assembled in the prestigious Capital Club in Dubai to celebrate the launch of the permanent office. H.E. Consul General Ilan Sztulman Starosta spoke about the importance of Natura and other private innovation centers in the region to “Increase the width and the depth of the recently signed Abraham Accords and to provide an opportunity for the UAE and Israel to share their unique science and experience of growing fresh food in desert conditions”.
During the event, Idan Ben Ruby, who will be leading the UAE office with Eden Peled, spoke about his vision of “we intend to use the office in the Emirates as a brigde to create scientific cooperation, pilot programs, joint ventures and go-to-market/distributions opportunities for ideas coming out of the Volcani Institute, the Israeli Center for Mariculture in Eilat and the 7 universities with whom we are partnering”. Hagay Sarusi shared the exciting projects that are already in our pipeline and are soon to become a part of our globally disruptive deal-flow. Nisreen Mansour, of Natura’s Advisory Board, shared details about the evolving framework for cross-border legal work and regulation.
H.E. Minister Oded Forer, the Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee, in a written address, said
“Creating new ways to grow our food is a necessity for ourselves and for future generations. By integrating and supporting food-tech and climate-tech Israeli companies, it is my hope that many of the new technologies being developed by innovation centers such as NaturaGrowth, will contribute to the common goal of achieving food security in a sustainable environment.”
H.E. Alon Davidi, Mayor of Sderot, in a written address, joined the greetings: “I envision that over the next decade, the determination and values of the people of Israel and of the UAE will bring together major disruptions to the rest of world, in Modern Agriculture and in Climate Technologies and see Natura Incubator as a pioneer in such cooperation.”
“We are leading a global incubator, solving global needs” summarized CEO Oren Heiman “and as such, are creating satellite offices in major centers of Agriculture worldwide. The UAE has become a major promoter of new technologies to allow growing and raising of fresh produce in desert conditions. Most of the investments in the incubator ($40M) come from investors outside Israel, including from the Gulf. Natura is in the process of establishing satellite offices in a number of additional agricultural centers around the world.”
