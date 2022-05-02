IN NEW NOVEL, DEBUT AUTHOR DOES FOR VIETNAM WHAT JOSEPH HELLER DID FOR WORLD WAR II

The First Door is the Final Exit View the Book Trailer Author Tim O'Neil outside his writing studio

THE FIRST DOOR IS THE FINAL EXIT by Timothy Kenneth O’Neil

Of all the books on the war in Vietnam, none comes closer to the madness, heroics, and incomprehensibility of THE FIRST DOOR IS THE FINAL EXIT.” — Andrew Popper, Law Professor and Award-Winning Author

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has already been hailed as a great piece of writing, storytelling and history all rolled into one. The recently released THE FIRST DOOR IS THE FINAL EXIT by Timothy Kenneth O’Neil is the story of two lovers separated by one year and 8,000 miles within the context of the events of 1969, a seminal year in modern history. It’s a love story within a war novel within the history of 1969. For Winston, it was evolving from a naive college kid to a soldier in Vietnam, and for Veronica, a student nurse, it was the perpetual war with men.O’Neil has crafted a gripping page turner that puts readers in the middle of the action. The author provides readers with his own personal war experience in such tense, gut-wrenching detail that it leaves one to wonder whether Winston and his fellow “Wolfhounds” will survive the war, let alone the next page.Readers will feel the “whump, whump, whump” of the chopper blades. They’ll feel the unspoken terror that resides just below the surface as hours spent on routine patrols can literally blow up in an instant.“Of all the books on the war in Vietnam, none comes closer to the madness, heroics, and incomprehensibility of THE FIRST DOOR IS THE FINAL EXIT,” says Andrew Popper, Professor of Law at American University and award-winning author of Rediscovering Lonesome Pine and Sunrise at the American Market. “As an author and veteran, I was completely blown away with this book. It is absolutely sensational. For WW2, there was Heller, and for Vietnam, Timothy Kenneth O’Neil now occupies center stage.”Author and Vietnam veteran Jeffrey H. Andrews calls the book “gritty, real and powerful. The story may be fiction, but Timothy O’Neil brings the real war home. For those of us who were there, this book assaults the senses with memories of the sights, sounds, stench, and reality of Vietnam wrapped around a gripping, well-developed story of love, fear, and camaraderie. O’Neil’s characters were all fully developed, relatable, and easily recognizable. Their slang, their fears, their sense of humor, their dreams, and their bravado were all hallmarks of the everyday soldier.”THE FIRST DOOR IS THE FINAL EXIT is available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardcover.The author, currently living outside of Washington, D.C., is working on his next novel: a murder mystery/psycho drama. For a detailed biography, please go to TKOmynovels.com, where you can also reach out to the author.

