Artificial Disc Market Report 2021-2026, Industry Share, Size, Growth Analysis, Forecast

Artificial Disc Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Artificial Disc Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global artificial disc market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

An artificial disc is an arthroplasty device implanted into the cervical spine or lumbar to emulate the functions of damaged intervertebral discs. It consists of two endplates made from medical-grade polyethylene, titanium alloy, or cobalt-chromium. It is used to treat patients with cervical pain, severe back pain, and chronic pain. Nowadays, artificial disc replacement is gaining traction over fusion surgical procedures across the globe.

Artificial Disc Market Trends:

The increasing global geriatric population, which is more susceptible to orthopedic ailments and degenerative disc diseases (DDDs), in confluence with the widespread adoption of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. In addition, rising awareness among individuals about the advantages of arthroplasty is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, reimbursement policies offered by insurance companies are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the development of advanced products to treat patients for two-level consecutive spinal discs is anticipated to drive the market.

Global Artificial Disc Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Globus Medical Inc., Medtronic plc, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Paradigm Spine LLC (RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.), Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Disc Type:

Cervical Artificial Disc

Lumbar Artificial Disc

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal on Polymer

Metal on Metal

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

