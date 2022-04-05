The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size – USD 2.30 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world.

Top key vendors in Rehabilitation Robotics Market include are:

Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

Market Segment;

The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.

Research Methodology :

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is highly fragmented, with major, medium, and new entrants accounting for significant market share.Some key factors driving market growth are increasing initiatives to drive awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced prosthetics, government and NGO-funded programs and activities related to these solutions and deployment, as well as rising investments in the healthcare sector worldwide, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report :

The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

With the increasing prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, curative treatment is expected to increase, which is expected to boost the demand for upper extremity rehabilitation.

The gait therapy segment is expected to dominate the market with a higher CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period owing to the high incidence of neurological disabilities and the need for high-intensity therapeutic gait rehabilitation robotic systems for severely affected neurological patients.

The neurological application segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the rising incidence of neurological conditions and the growing ageing population.

Due to the proliferation of a well-established robotic industry as well as the rising implementation of advanced assistive robotics treatment and robotic rehabilitation, the region of North America accounted for the largest market with a share of 35.4% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market.

Key questions answered in the report :

What will be the Rehabilitation Robotics Market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the Rehabilitation Robotics Market ?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market growth?

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Exoskeleton

Assistive

Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Balance

Gait

Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market

