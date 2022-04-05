NPS Holdings LLC Appoints Jim Brown Chief Executive Officer
These are exciting times for NPS, and I am honored to lead the company into the future as CEO”GREEN BAY, WI, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NPS Holdings LLC (“NPS” or the “Company”), a leading towel & tissue and specialty packaging provider, today announced that Jim Brown has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
— Jim Brown
Mr. Brown joins NPS with over 35 years of professional experience in the paper and packaging sector, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Be Green Packaging, LLC, a leading manufacturer of specialty fiber packaging for consumer markets. Prior to that, Mr. Brown served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Paper Holdings, a leading manufacturer of towel and tissue products utilizing recycled and natural fibers.
“We are delighted to welcome Jim to NPS as CEO,” said Simon Brown and Matthew LeBaron, Co-Chairmen of NPS. Jim’s extensive paper and packaging background and track record of building strong customer relationships, enhancing operations and driving organic growth are perfectly suited for leading NPS.”
“These are exciting times for NPS, and I am honored to lead the company into the future as CEO,” said Jim Brown. NPS is well-positioned for significant growth and industry leadership, building on the Company’s history and reputation as a premier towel & tissue and specialty packaging provider.”
Prior to joining Atlas Paper Holdings, Mr. Brown was Executive Vice President at Duro Bag Manufacturing Company (“Duro Bag”), the world's largest manufacturer and marketer of high-quality paper bags. Prior to Duro Bag, Mr. Brown spent 27 years at Sonoco Products Company where he led several business units. Mr. Brown has a B.S. in Industrial Technology from Western Washington University.
About NPS Holdings LLC
Founded in 1996, NPS Holdings LLC is a leading towel & tissue and specialty packaging provider headquartered in Green Bay, WI with additional operations in Cudahy, WI and Lenoir, NC. The Company’s brands include Merfin®, ReddiNap™, Response®, Retain™, React™, Celtic™ and ecoMAX®.
About LBB Industries LLC
LBB Industries is a private firm whose objective is to create value by partnering with management teams to build and grow companies over the long term. LBB Industries's capital and resources are dedicated to supporting the growth of its companies, including by seeking complementary acquisitions.
Jason Rottier
NPS Holdings
+1 800-558-5066
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn