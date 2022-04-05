Vantage Circle Presents Vantage Point Webcast with Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton for HRs and Business Leaders

Vantage Point: A View from the Top

Vantage Circle announces strategic investment in Qarrot, a complete employee recognition solution for small to mid-sized businesses.

Join us on this webcast, where we will learn what top work leaders like CEOs and CHROs are doing to maintain a top-performing culture despite all that's going on in the world” — Adrian Gostick, Owner of The Culture Works

ALBERTA, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution, is bringing Vantage Point: A view from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 20th April , 2022.

Employee Engagement in a Hybrid, Post Covid world, the first episode of the webcast, Adrian and Chester will discuss insights with the guest speakers on how to devise an effective employee engagement strategy in a hybrid workplace.

The guest speakers in the first episode will be Melissa Salibi - CHRO and Creative Leader of Kempinski Hotels, Nabeela Ixtabalan - EVP of People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart and Xavier Joly - VP of Human Resources at Bayer Crop Science.

This episode will throw light on the following points:

- The key to engaging hybrid work cultures

- Providing effective employee experience in the hybrid, Post-covid world

- Developing a winning culture with strategic flexibility and a digital employee engagement platform

- Automating and streamlining employee engagement programs with the help of technology

The speakers, Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick have spent more than two decades helping clients build high-performance cultures. They provide solutions for leaders looking to enhance employee engagement and motivation in their work. Their books and talks are research-backed that reveal the secrets behind the world's best teams.

“I am delighted to announce that Vantage Circle is bringing a new webcast series called Vantage Point – A View From The Top. Here we discuss and understand from the thought and business leaders the massive cultural shifts and issues in the workplace today from their ‘Vantage Point’ and devise solutions to overcome and build a better work culture for all. So tune in and register now to get the best insights from the global experts, and let’s make our work environment more cohesive and humane for all,” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“We are really excited for this webcast where we bring in thought leaders, heads of corporations, leading thinkers to talk about building and maintaining a winning work culture”, says Chester Elton, Partner and Founder of The Culture Works.

To join the webcast, the limited free passes can be availed by registering here: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

