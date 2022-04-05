Free State of the Natural Refrigerants Industry Report Launching October
ATMOsphere (shecco)’s ‘Natural Refrigerants: State of the Industry 2022’ report will cover refrigeration and heat pumps in commercial and industrial sectors.
Our mission is to accelerate the transition of the global market to natural refrigerants. One way to do that is to share the latest trends, numbers and market information with the market...”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOsphere (shecco)’s ‘Natural Refrigerants: State of the Industry 2022’ report will launch in time for Chillventa and cover refrigeration and heat pumps in the commercial and industrial sectors. Advertising space is available for relevant stakeholders.
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco)’s free “Natural Refrigerants: State of the Industry 2022” report will assess key drivers influencing uptake of natural refrigerant applications in these key sectors. It will include global and regional policy updates, insights into global market trends and interviews with key stakeholders such as end users.
After its special launch at the Chillventa trade show in Germany (taking place October 11-13, 2022), the report will be distributed to the global ATMOsphere network, which includes more than 50,000 HVAC&R stakeholders, such as end users, manufacturers, contractors, consultants and policymakers. The report will also be distributed at other key trade shows and conferences over the coming year, such as ATMOsphere Europe 2022 and EuroShop 2023.
“Our mission is to accelerate the transition of the global market to natural refrigerants,” said Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO. “One way to do that is to share the latest trends, numbers and market information with the market to raise the collective level of knowledge. This is where our new report comes in.”
In producing the report, ATMOsphere will leverage its nearly 20 years of knowledge and experience in the natural refrigerants industry, he added. This encompasses three marketplace product/news sites (R744.com, Hydrocarbons21.com and Ammonia21.com), global ATMOsphere conferences, and publication of more than 100 guides, Accelerate magazines, reports, and training manuals.
To distribute the report’s information further, ATMOsphere is planning podcasts and webinars, and will share high-quality infographics from the report on social media.
The “Natural Refrigerants: State of the Industry 2022” report will be supported by advertisements (natural refrigerant stakeholders only). For more information on advertising rates and availability, view the flyer.
