Cellulose Gum/CMC Market to Reach USD 2.06 Bn at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2028 | Daicel Corporation, The DOW Chemical, etc

Reports And Data

A surge in demand for processed foods is a significant factor estimated to stimulate market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cellulose Gum/CMC Market is expected to reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellulose gum is extracted from the structural parts of certain plants, mainly trees or cotton. The sources of cellulose gum are cultivated sustainably and processed using a form of acetic acid and salt. Increase in population will cause a rise in the demand for products in food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and chemical sectors. This massive growth in demand amongst end-use industry will raise the consumption of cellulose gum across the globe.

The carboxymethyl cellulose or CMC is used in numerous applications including food and beverages, detergents, textiles, paints, and mining applications among others. Of all the end-users, Food and Beverages industry dominates the global market of cellulose gum. Owing to the growth in population, the food and beverages industry would maintain its dominance in the market.

Growth in the oil and rid drilling activities would also create an increase in demand for cellulose gum in the upcoming years. A drilling fluid additive is used mainly for fluid-loss control and is produced by reacting natural cellulose with monochloroacetic acid and sodium hydroxide to form CMC sodium salt. Almost 20% by weight of CMC may be sodium chloride, a by-product of the reaction, but purified grades of carboxymethyl cellulose contain only small amounts of sodium chloride.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1222

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Ashland Inc., Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, AKZO Nobel N.V., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., DKS Co. Ltd., Lamberti S.P.A., DKS Co. Ltd., CP Kelco U.S. Inc., and UGUR Seluloz Kimya A.S. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Technical grade CMC is used as a component of cleansers, while purified grade is preferred in food& beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Carboxymethyl cellulose is essentially used as a rheology modifier, thickening operator, suspending agent, and stabilizer.

Food grade CMC is forecasted to contribute to the largest market share in the forecast period reaching USD 1.11 Billion by 2028 with a growth rate of 4.1% in the forecast period. The purity of food grade CMC is more than 99.5% and is used in food and beverages industry. A rapid increase in the consumption of processed food which can be mainly attributed to the rise in the level of disposable income of people in developing countries is estimated to drive the market growth.

Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the market growing at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period with over 40% of the total market volume in 2020. This dominance in the market is owing to the considerable consumption of cellulose gum in oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries in the region.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1222

Key Coverage of the Report

Region and country wise statistics of cellulose gum from the period 2018-2028. While 2016 & 2017 has been utilized as historical data, 2020 is considered the base year. 2020-2028 have been derived as forecasts.

Estimation of market size along with historic and forecasted trend analysis.

Various grades of cellulose gum have been analyzed. Statistical analysis has been conducted on obtaining the individual share of these segments.

Share of individual end-user in the cellulose market has been estimated.

Regulatory framework of each region.

Regional up-coming cellulose gum products outlook.

Status of on-going developments.

Regional prevalence of cellulose gum has been mapped.

Regional Competitors Pricing Strategy

Demand and Supply GAP Analysis

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellulose-gum-cmc-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Cellulose Gum/CMC Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Thickener

Binder

Emulsion Stabilizer

Film Former

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Detergents

Paper

Paints & Adhesives

Others

Speak to Analyst for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1222

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Cellular-rubber-market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellular-rubber-market

Window-tint-market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/window-tint-market

Dibromomethane-market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dibromomethane-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.