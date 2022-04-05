Susan Finerty of Finerty Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MUNDELEIN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is expertise enough in a workplace where complexity has intensified exponentially?

“If it was, I wouldn’t be doing what I do,” says author, speaker and consultant Susan Finerty, “Expertise is the price of entry, but not enough. Today it’s all about trading certainty and power for ambiguity and partnerships.”

Susan Finerty is the founder and CEO of Finerty Consulting, author of three highly acclaimed books: Master the Matrix: 7 Essentials for Getting Things Done in Complex Organizations; Cross-Functional Influence: Getting Things Done Across the Organization and The Cross-Functional Influence Playbook. She and her team help clients maximize their expertise.

“When my clients walk me through the webs of people they work with to get things done and the issues they are confronted with, I hear a common denominator—the potential power of trust and partnerships. The more we genuinely trust and connect with each other, the more we can navigate.”

Finerty Consulting offers keynotes, workshops, coaching and assessments. Their approach is steeped in the research that is the foundation of her books , and tailored to their client organizations’ culture and needs.

“We believe strongly in the power of people coming together to learn and solve problems simultaneously. There is great power in learning together, because you can’t learn to tackle—let alone actually tackle--our complex organizational issues in isolation. When we are connected and working in the collective, it is amazing what we can achieve.”

Susan acknowledges that these connections aren’t easy to establish and maintain in our global, virtual work environments.

“At work, we are missing the three typical ingredients for solid relationships—proximity, chemistry and time. We don’t run into each other in the hall, we may not have commonalities that drive natural chemistry, and we don’t have the luxury of building relationships over time.”

In her two-part interview, Susan will discuss her books, her advice for traversing the complex landscape through partnerships and curiosity, and the power of continual learning in building careers.

“The most satisfied and successful people I work with have channeled the power of connection and curiosity,” Finerty says, “with that as your starting point, there is very little you can’t figure out, overcome or capitalize on.”

Susan is also excited to announce the new edition of her book Master the Matrix: 7 Essentials for Getting Things Done in Complex Organizations.

“I decided to ‘leave it all on the field’ in this book. It’s my last business book and I have thrown in everything—all the client stories, tips and ideas I’ve gathered over the past 10 years. I think it will speak to people at all levels who are finding their way through the corporate labyrinth.”

For more information, visit www.finertyconsulting.com

