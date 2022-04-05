Nanocoatings Market Size to be Worth USD 22.96 Billion Growing at 18.4% CAGR till 2027; Industry Trend, Share, Forecast.

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating demand for nanocoatings from the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Nanocoatings Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Nanocoatings Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Nanocoatings industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The nanocoatings market is expected to reach USD 22.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The nanocoatings market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-user industries such as healthcare, automotive, building & construction, electronics, marine, energy, water treatment, and packaging.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market. It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Nanocoatings market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Nanocoatings market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Nanocoatings market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key participants include Eikos Inc., Buhler Partec GmbH, Integran Technologies Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanoveer Technologies LLC, Cima Nanotech Inc., P2i, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanogate AG, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By product, antimicrobial held the largest nanocoatings markets share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.0% in the forecast period. Antibacterial applications of nanocoatings are garnering importance to avert the disastrous impacts of antibiotic resistance. Nanocoatings may be used as diagnostics, preventives, drug carriers, and synergetic in the antimicrobial therapies.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 20.9% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By industry vertical, the building & construction sector is likely to grow at a rate of 18.5% in the period 2020-2027. Nanocoatings are the thin film coatings of the nanoscale range that are implemented to protect the surface of numerous construction materials, such as glass, concrete, marble, steel, and sand limestone, among others. These coatings assist in protecting them from friction reduction, heat resistance, corrosion, and environmental influences, including algae, moss, water, and oil stains.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanocoatings market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antimicrobial

Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean

Self-Cleaning

Anti-Fingerprints

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Marine

Energy

Water Treatment

Packaging

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:-

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Nanocoatings market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

