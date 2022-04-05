Connected Agriculture Market Top Leading player, Share, Future Demand, Emerging Trends, Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to increase agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental degradation and rising global food demand

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Agriculture Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Connected Agriculture industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The connected agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 12.57 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to ensure food security and increase agricultural processes efficiency and productivity to meet rising global food demand.Increasing implementation of advanced technologies to manage, enhance, and control farming activities is expected to drive growth of the global connected agriculture market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of IoT sensors to aid in crop monitoring and cultivation in order to enhance farm operations and optimize agricultural processes are other major factors driving market growth.

Farmers are increasingly utilizing farm management systems as these assist, not only farmers, but other stakeholders in the field of agriculture, with collection of information and management by utilizing various tracking devices and sensors. Reliable financial data and production data management solutions and services offered by farm management systems and risk mitigation capabilities regarding weather has been resulting in increasing demand for and deployment, and this is driving growth of the global connected agriculture solutions market to a significant extent.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Connected Agriculture market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Connected Agriculture market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Deere & Company, SAP SE, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Iteris, Inc., and Trimble Navigation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global connected agriculture market on the basis of component, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Production Planning and Management

In-Production Planning and Management

Post-Production Planning and Management

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Connected Agriculture Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

