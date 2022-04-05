Horticulture Lighting Market High Demand, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for more energy-efficient LEDs in horticulture sector to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Horticulture Lighting Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. The horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Development of new and more advanced technologies related with smart agriculture is expected to drive growth of the global horticulture lighting market going ahead. Increasing concerns regarding global food security owing rapidly increasing global population and limited availability of arable land are factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the greenhouse and indoor farming space, and drive demand for horticulture lighting in greenhouses and indoor farms over the forecast period.

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits.

A thorough assessment of trends from the yesteryears and future discussed in the report can help business owners identify tweaks that might be needed to the existing business strategy.

The report covers the following companies- Signify, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra, Osram Licht AG, California Lightworks, Valoya, LumiGrow, Hortilux Schréder, EYE HORTILUX, and ILUMINAR Lighting.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Horticulture Lighting market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global horticulture lighting market on the basis of lighting type, lighting technology, application, and region:

Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interlighting

Toplighting

Lighting Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Farms

Vertical Farms

Greenhouses

Others

The study segments the Horticulture Lighting industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Horticulture Lighting Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

