Anti-Reflective Coatings Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 6,875.3 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.3%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Anti-Reflective Coatings Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Anti-Reflective Coatings Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The anti-reflective coatings market is projected to be worth USD 6,875.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in eyewear, electronic, solar panels, and automotive. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.

The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Segmental Analysis

The global Anti-Reflective Coatings market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Anti-Reflective Coatings sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

Acrylic resins are a better optical display screen filter, providing better image clarity, 97.0% light transmission, superior glare reduction, and scratch-resistant coating, with lightweight characteristics.

Sputtering is a cleaner deposition process, allowing enhanced film densification and reduction of substrate residual stresses as deposition takes place at a low to mid-temperature range. Further, the rate of deposition and stress is controlled by the application of power and pressure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective coatings market on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Sputtering

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear

Electronic

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Radical Highlights of the Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Anti-Reflective Coatings market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

