Bottled Water Market the Most In-Demand Products Across the World and Global Forecast till 2028 | Reports and data

Reports and Data

The Global Bottled Water Market is expected to be valued at USD 506.55 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.4% through the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Bottled Water Market is expected to be valued at USD 506.55 billion by 2028 from USD 218.24 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.4% through the forecast period. The exponential expansion of the market can be accredited to the augmenting consciousness about the advantages of bottled water for health, availability of different flavors, and convenience of use. Bottled water can either be carbonated or not and is available in plastic and glass packaging. The increasing apprehension about the nutritional benefits conferred by bottled water has propelled its use among the younger generation, in turn, driving the market growth.

The escalating inclination towards the bottled water has also led to numerous restaurants offering packaged water to cater to the growing consumer demand. Furthermore, the stringent regulatory policies laid down by the FDA for bottled water have increased the confidence of consumers on such products. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic also acted as a market growth factor as the demand for bottled water saw a massive surge in the initial phase of the pandemic with widespread lockdowns, increasing consciousness about health, and stockpiling attitude among the consumers.

The surging increase of the health and wellness trend among the consumers has also added to the market expansion. However, the environmental and health risks associated with the use of bottled water may potentially impede market growth. The inefficient recycling of plastic bottles and the increasing amount of energy used during processing and shipping are key market restraining factors. Moreover, high operational costs of the manufacturing units are also projected to impede the market expansion during the projected timeframe.

The Bottled Water market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Bottled Water market.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3820

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Bottled Water market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing consumer inclination towards functional, organic and probiotic-based food & drinks is providing impetus to the growth of global food and beverage industry. Various studies have come with health benefits associated with “ethnic” and organic food products. These foods improve cardiovascular health, improves arthritis, digestive issues, and other inflammatory conditions. Consumers are gradually focusing on mindful eating and consuming food for health and wellness. Changing eating and dietary patterns of consumers is prompting brand owners and new entrants to introduce healthy foods options. Several clean-label products have been introduced in the market and consumer curiosity for new products is immense

Growing middle class consumers with rising income in developing countries such as India and China will boost food & beverage market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for procuring food and beverage items from online platforms due to variety, cost and time-saving will foster market size through 2028.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• The Coca-Cola Company,

• Nestle,

• PepsiCo,

• Primo Water Corporation,

• FIJI Water Company LLC,

• VOSS WATER,

• RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG,

• Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.,

• Danone S.A.,

• Nogfu Spring,

• Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG.

Get more Information about this Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bottled-water-market

Market Segmentation:

The Global Bottled Water Industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Bottled Water industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Bottled Water industries.

Bottled Water Market Segmentation based on Product Types:

• Purified

• Sparkling

• Still

• Mineral

Bottled Water Market Segmentation based on Category Outlook:

• Plain

• Flavored

Bottled Water Market Segmentation based on Distribution Channel Outlook:

• Off-trade

• On-trade

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Bottled Water Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Bottled Water Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3820

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

Key questions addressed in the Report:

• Which key players are operating in the global Bottled Water market?

• Which key factors are expected to hamper global market revenue growth?

• What market size is the global Bottled Water market expected to reach throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2028?

• Which region is expected to account for robust revenue share throughout the forecast period?

• Which regional segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period?

• What revenue CGAR is the global Bottled Water market expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Bottled Water market?

Browse More Reports:

Smartphone Camera Lenses Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smartphones-camera-lenses-market

Succulent Plant Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/succulent-plant-market

Aluminum Cookware Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-cookware-market

Wallpaper Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wallpaper-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.