Inokim, A Leading Electric Scooter Manufacturer, Announces Expansion to United States Market to Begin Selling B2C
The leading Israeli manufacturer of light and foldable electric scooters, Inokim has opened logistics offices and warehouses in Miami, FloridaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inokim, a leading Israeli manufacturer of light and foldable electric scooters, has announced that it has entered the United States market and begun selling its formidable line of electric scooters business-to-consumer (B2C). The exciting announcement will bring Inokim’s growing urban transportation revolution to the United States, where the company’s innovative electric scooters and related technologies can contribute to a growing transportation revolution that has been occurring worldwide.
Inokim has opened logistics offices and warehouses in Miami, Florida, to facilitate this business-to-consumer (B2C) expansion in the United States. The company has committed to a goal of selling 15,000 scooters in 2022 and 60,000 scooters in 2023 using new channels, including its flagship website, Inokim.com, and Amazon. In celebration of this announcement, an exclusive pre-sale offer with up to 45-day delivery and up to 50 percent is happening now for a limited time. www. Inokim.com
“Today, 90 percent of the companies operating in the United States today are white-label,” remarked Kfir Ben Shooshan, Founder and CEO of Inokim. “Inokim is the only company that has controlled the entire production chain for 10 years, including from research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel, to production in Inokim’s factory in Shanghai, China, and now our sales business-to-consumer (B2C) worldwide, such as in the United States,” he added.
As an electric scooter manufacturer, Inokim is committed to evolving product designs that transition the world from one that relies on gas-powered transportation systems to a green, environmentally-conscious society that embraces sustainable, eco-friendly transportation. Inokim’s business model has been a success over the last 10 years, in part due to its award-winning customer service teams, which tiredly work to meet the needs of customers worldwide. Trained professionals are willing to help customers as they embrace this new urban transportation revolution and adopt one of Inokim’s on and off-road electric scooter models, which support long-range travel, brushless gearless motors, comfortable suspension systems, and front and rear hydraulic disc brakes within lightweight, aviation aluminum-alloy frames.
“We are going to change market perceptions in the United States and make people understand the difference between ‘white label’ generic gadgets called X in one country, and Y in another, to a real and tested urban commuter scooter that INOKIM prides itself in.”…… “make no mistake a generic gadget can never be considered a real personal mobility vehicle, INOKIM focuses on a safe & sustainable commuting experience” he added.
Inokim’s expansion to the United States rides on waves the company has set in recent years as it has continued to garner critical acclaim and earn prestigious honors. Notably, Inokim’s electric scooters, corporate mission, and first-class engineer, sales, and customer service teams have helped the company earn the prestigious Good Design Award, attract international attention at the 2020 Global Dealer Convention, and even secure endorsements from prominent celebrities like Paris and Nicki Hilton and Barcelona team players.
This exciting expansion to the United States is just the latest in the company’s global rise, which follows last year’s announcement of Inokim’s new OX electric scooter model, which is the most powerful and long-range scooter model yet with suspension systems that provide for high-quality riding on or off the street. An intuitive user app will also be available to connect Inokim riders all around the world, including in the United States, to transform the nature of domestic travel.
