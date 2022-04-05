Award-Winning Academic and Community Advocate Dr. Dan Andreae to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DanAndreae1

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the trajectory of all of our lives, and the impact of these changes will be felt for decades to come.

We had no choice but to navigate our way through it best we could together. Some of the rapid adjustments were more successful than others: the healthcare sector adapted very quickly; education for millions of children was irreversibly disrupted.

Whatever our world will look like after the pandemic is finally over will be determined by organizations and institutions committed to change and willing to take the lead.

Being involved in community organizations and giving back has always been a big part of Dr. Dan Andreae’s life.

An expert in leadership, education, health, neuroscience and philanthropy, Dr. Andreae describes himself as an academic-practitioner, or a “pracademic.” Pracademics focus on translating concepts into real action that makes a difference in people's everyday lives.

“Imagine a plane: one wing is the theory and developing critical thinking skills; but the plane won’t fly without the second wing: the human side,” explains Dr. Andreae. “Things are not isolated. Everything revolves around the human element. The pracademic asks, “What can we do about it?”

Dr. Andreae has devoted significant energies over his career to educating about health issues from a broad perspective including stress and neuroscience. He sees his role as strengthening partnerships between organizations to ensure the road back is navigable and smooth.

“The circumstances have changed through COVID, but I think my philosophy has actually been reinforced,” says Dr. Andreae. “My experience has always been that people aren’t going to absorb what you're talking about and develop their own ideas if their hearts aren’t open, so I've always seen education as not just transmitting knowledge, but also nurturing the development of a person. Education is most effective where the head meets the heart.”

