Coconut Milk Market is Expected To Grow At a CAGR of 7.2% From USD 638.6 Million In 2019 To USD 1.12 Billion In 2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Coconut Milk Market is projected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2027. The Coconut Milk market is fueled by the rising usage of the healthy alternatives of the cow & other animal milk products. Also, many health benefits of using coconut milk in food & beverage and the personal care products are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for bio-based cosmetics anticipated opening new growth opportunities for the target market.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

The report includes an extensive study of industry, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market. It also studies notable business events, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions.

The report’s precise market projections are based on historical, current, and future market contexts. Additionally, the report highlights the forecast global market value, upcoming market trends, gross revenue generation, manufacturer and buyer landscape, available products & services, technological breakthroughs, and end-use industries. The report further offers full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic on this industry and its leading segments. It thus highlights the profound changes that took place in this business sphere following the coronavirus outbreak.

Key Participants:

Key participants include Anthony’s Goods, Bramble Berry Inc., Enerhealth, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Nestlé Inc., Grace Foods Canada Inc., Thai Agri Foods, M&S Food Industries, Celebes Coconut Corporation, and Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc., among others.

Market-O-Nomics:

• Personal Care & cosmetics shows a CAGR of 5.7% for the forecasted period, with an increase in various campaigns organized by the government and self-awareness amongst consumers for their branding and maintenance the market will be experiencing the growth for the personal care sector of the market.

• Retailers can purchase supplies through a wholesale organization or negotiate directly with wholesalers or distributors, all of whom are operating a larger share of their business offline. The online platform is gaining traction as more and more retailers are turning to the online suppliers for better deals.

• An increase in awareness amongst health-conscious people for the use of coconut milk due to its high nutritional attributes is driving the market demand. Therefore, a significant contributor to the consumption of coconut sugar is the mineral composition, which generated a significant revenue to the market.

• Many companies are working on R&D to develop new production techniques to improve and sustainable advance animal feed production process to meet the rising protein demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The growing cosmetic demand due to its highly competitive nature is encouraging manufacturers to introduce new and innovative cosmetics, which, in turn, is contributing to the accelerated growth of this segment.

• An increase in awareness amongst health-conscious people for the use of coconut milk due to its high nutritional attributes is driving the market demand. Therefore, a significant contributor to the consumption of coconut sugar is the mineral composition, which generated significant revenue for the market.

• Coconut milk is quite healthier owing to its nutritional attributes, which include Vitamin C, minerals such as potassium, iron, zinc, and phosphorus, and phytonutrients such as flavonoids, antioxidants, polyphenols, and anthocyanidin.

• In October 2019, Nutiva launched Organic MCT Creamer, a powdered, plant-based creamer packed with the benefits of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). It is crafted with Nutiva Organic MCT Powder, coconut milk powder, and a touch of coconut sugar.

• In August 2019, Cambridge Commodities Limited (CCL) acquired Earth Circle intending to expand the Cambridge footprint into the American market, focusing on organic superfoods and coconut-based products to combine and complement the vast ingredients at Cambridge Commodities.

Market Segmentation:

Nutritional Components Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Vitamin C

• Minerals

• Phytonutrients

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Powder

• Liquid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Dairy & Frozen Foods

• Bakery & Confectionary

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Coconut Milk market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Coconut Milk market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

