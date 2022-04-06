Companies Benefitting From The Commercial Drones Industry Drive The Market At Rate 13%

Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial drones are being considered by companies that have last-mile delivery as the main business process which is driving the commercial drones market growth. The drones will help reduce cost per delivery and delivery time, thus increasing profits. Therefore, increasing the growth of the commercial drone market. According to a McKinsey report, if companies save 40% of their delivery costs using drones, then they will enjoy a 15-20% increase in their profit margin and a 15-20% decrease in their product or service prices.

The global commercial drones market size is expected grow from $ 1.58 billion in 2021 to $ 1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The commercial drone market is expected to reach $2.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Commercial drones market trends include drone leasing which is a better offer for most companies seeking to save on drone-related investments. Many entry-level companies that do not have sufficient financial backing can aid themselves with leasing drone-related solutions rather than purchasing them at full price. For example, Kespry and LiDARUSA are companies that focus on leasing commercial drones to other companies.

Major players covered in the global commercial drones industry are DJI, Parrot SA, Aerovironmen, PrecisionHawk, Draganfly, 3D Robotics, AsTec, XAIRCRAFT, ZeroTech, ZeroTech, and Yamaha.

North America was the largest region in commercial drone market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial drones market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global commercial drones market research report is segmented by type into fixed wing drones, rotary blade drones, hybrid drones, by application into agriculture and environment, media and entertainment, energy, government, construction and archaeology, others, by technology into remotely operated, semi-autonomous, autonomous.



Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Fixed wing drones, Rotary blade drones, Hybrid drones), By Application (Agriculture and environment, Media and entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & archaeology), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a commercial drones market overview, commercial drones market forecast commercial drones market size and growth for the whole market, commercial drones market segments, geographies, commercial drones market trends, commercial drones market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

