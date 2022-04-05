Baby Personal Care Market Is Expected To Grow At a CAGR Of 6.8% From USD 5.46 Bn in 2019 to USD 9.31 Bn in 2027

Reports And Data

The global Baby Personal Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from USD 5.46 billion in 2019 to USD 9.31 billion in 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Baby Personal Care Market is forecast to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2027. The Baby Personal Care market is rising rapidly in the global market due to increase in women empowerment and rise in economic development and proliferation of awareness in baby care and nutrition. Improvement in medical science has also reduced the rate of child death, mostly in the developing countries, which is also helping to heighten the overall baby products market growth significantly.

The report’s precise market projections are based on historical, current, and future market contexts. Additionally, the report highlights the forecast global market value, upcoming market trends, gross revenue generation, manufacturer and buyer landscape, available products & services, technological breakthroughs, and end-use industries. The report further offers full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic on this industry and its leading segments. It thus highlights the profound changes that took place in this business sphere following the coronavirus outbreak.

This global study report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry offering historic and forecast assessment of the global market. Along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. Key statistical data has been organized into charts, diagrams, bar graphs, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report also offers strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome challenges and gain a robust footing in the market.

The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.

Key Participants:

Key participants include Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Nutrition, Marks & Spencer, Nestlé, Dabur, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, L'Oréal, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Carter’s. among others.

Market-O-Nomics:

• Increase in the women empowerment in the developing countries is letting the women to get engaged in their professional work. The working mothers barely get spare time to breastfeed their children. As a result of which mothers need to rely on the baby formula milk or other nutritious products available on the market. This is a significant reason behind the baby food market being driven.

• It’s been observed in most of the developing and underdeveloped countries that the parents usually preferred to feed and use homemade or ordinary products for their babies because of financial restrictions. Now owing to the drastic economic enrichment for the last few decades in the developing countries, parents are now being inclined towards buying the nutritious and healthful products for their babies. Also growing awareness of baby care and nutrition is helping the market growing steadily.

• Baby products market is entirely restricted in the developed and a few of the developing countries. Using the baby products for their children in families falling below the poverty line in the underdeveloped countries and developing countries are still kind of luxurious. Affordability of the baby products is yet toilsome for them, which is a restraining factor for the baby products market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Amongst the end sales segment in baby product market, Hypermarkets segment is likely to continue being the dominator of the market with almost 26.8% of market possession by 2027 and would grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

• E-Commerce segment in the last few years has gained a lot of consumer base due to the proliferation of internet user and online shoppers. The sub-segment will achieve the highest growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period.

• Newborn babies are newly born babies with up to 4 months of age. The newborn baby segment mostly requires the cosmetics & toiletries and Baby foods segments. The newborn babies segment will have a market share of 26.8% by the year 2027 and grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

• Baby Home Décor segment has all the baby furniture and playful baby room decorating products. This segment will be expected to get a market share of 6.5% by 2026.

• APAC owing to its massive rise in E-commerce consumers for baby product in China, Japan, and India, and increase in Hypermarkets in India, is expected to grow highest in the baby product market with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

• In March 2019, Motherland launched a baby products store in Hyderabad, India. The store will have all the high-end baby products to cater to the needs of the modern parents for their babies.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Cosmetics & Toiletries

• Safety & Entertainment Accessories

• Primary Care Medicines

• Stationery Kits

• Baby Home Décor

• Others

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Newborn

• Infant

• Toddler

Product Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Hypermarkets

• Supermarkets

• Department Stores

• Wholesale Shops

• Retailers

• Medical Stores

• E-Commerce

• Others

The regional segmentation of the market offers key insights into the market and its dynamics across the key geographical regions of the world. The regional analysis section covers the trends and demands of the market products, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o U.K

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

Objective of Studies:

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Baby Personal Care market.

Thank you for reading this article.

