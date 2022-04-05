Spina Bifida Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – The rising demand of diagnosis for early detection of spina bifida

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Spina Bifida market is forecast to reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Spina bifida [SB], in literal terms, implies “cleft spine,” which characterizes incomplete development of spinal cord, brain, and/or meninges. There remains limited certainty regarding the cause for the occurrence of the condition. However, a combination of factors like nutritional, and environmental risk factors like folate (vitamin B-9) deficiency and nutrition are considered as the cause for the occurrence of the condition. Factors like obesity before, diabetes, and folate deficiency are considered as risk factors for the occurrence of the condition. The severity of the condition can be established with the help of the fact that, in the U.S, 1,500 to 2,000 of the more than 4 million babies born are effected by the condition every year. In the U.S., approximately 166,000 individuals are living with SB. It is more common among the population with fair complexion, Hispanics. It is more commonly observed among women as compared to men. The high incidence rate of the condition acts as one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector is also supporting the market growth. Technological developments like 3D Printing contributes in the advancements in minimally invasive SB treatment, wherein the surgical procedure is combined with the technology, and with its help, doctors would be able to close off the spinal opening using a durable seal.

In regards to region, Europe is expected to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuously growing healthcare sector, supportive reimbursement policies, and government support towards R&D activities.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. B. Fleet, Covidien Private Ltd., Cook Medical, Fujifilm, Medline Industries, KARL STORZ, Olympus Corporation, and Medtronic.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Spina Bifida market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Myelomeningocele

Occulta

Closed neural tube defects

Meningocele

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Medical procedures

Surgeries

Oral Medications

Others

Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Ultrasound

Blood tests

Amniocentesis

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Pharmacies

Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Spina Bifida market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

