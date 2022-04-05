Texture Paint Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.10% - Exclusive Report by Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The new research study on the Texture Paint market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Texture Paint Market to provide detailed information about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Texture Paint industry. The global market was USD 9,896.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.74 Billion in 2028 and register a robust CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The report offers details about recent market trends, market size, market share, revenue growth, restraints, drivers, growth opportunities, challenges, along with market segmentation and overall market dynamics. The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research and is proofread by market experts and professionals. The report provides Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis to help users understand current market insights. The report also sheds light on changes in the market dynamics during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Market Dynamics:

The materials sector includes designing, developing, and processing of raw materials, chemicals, containers and packaging, construction materials, along with paper and forest products. The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors such as agriculture, paper, food and beverage, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and healthcare among others. Other factors such as growing demand for various daily use products such as perfumes, soaps, and detergents, high adoption of green energy and rising investments in research and development activities, and increasing disposable income are key factors expected to fuel market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The Key players in the Texture Paint Market include BASF SE, 3M Company, Sika, Bostik, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Mapei S.p.a., Ardex, Sain-Gobain Weber, Terraco, Fosroc are key players in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The texture paint market is estimated to reach USD 12.28 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

The smooth textured product accounts for the largest share of 30.1% of the market in 2018.

The sand additives are anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The interior substrate type is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The non-residential application segment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Rising consumer spending power on home improvements is anticipated to impact the market during the forecast period positively.

The blend of color and texture conveys a definite experience, so the right mix is a solution to the overall design.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

Dulux Paints is estimated to go green by 2019, naming two deep green tones, Mojito Shimmer and Night Watch, Mojito Shimmer, as co-colors of the year. Night Watch is motivated by nature, depicting abundant greenery and giving a calming yet exhilarating sense of happiness. On the other hand, Mojito Shimmer holds a unique, radiant, frosty-green coating. They are accessible in forty light-animating colors, creating a silky layered impression that is smooth to the touch, and also produces a notable multi-toned and bright surface.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Additives, Product, Application, Substrate Type, and region:

Additives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Sand

Quartz

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Smoothly textured paint

Self-mixing paints

Smoothly textured paint

Premixed

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Substrate Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Interior

Exterior

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

