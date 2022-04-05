Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Growth, Recent Trends, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is a significant factor in stimulating market demand

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market is projected to be worth USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its rising demand in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, process water disinfection, and surface disinfection. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is an exceptionally efficient way to destroy pathogenic microbes, comprising bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, responsible for causing infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are responsible for mortality in over 17 million people annually.

Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is of immense importance in combatting microbial contamination in water. Nonetheless, microbes should be appropriately exposed to ultraviolet light for effective water disinfection. This equipment is deployed for use in applications extending from the residential homes’ drinking water purification to water supply disinfection of the whole municipality to industrial wastewater treatment. Ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfectant equipment for recycling of water is considered to be a safe, cost-effective, safe, and efficient method used in industrial areas where considerable amounts of water are used during the production process and converted to waste wastewater.

The market intelligence reports on Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision. For data-savvy product owners, sophisticated business evangelists and information-focused filed marketing personnel, looking to incorporate qualitative figures into their fundamental perspective the report presents an unrivalled statistical data on both past and future industry trends.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, a new product-line of Xylem’s closed ultraviolet disinfection equipment, Wedeco Acton PE, was launched for application in salt water and hard water systems. The product is developed for disinfection purpose in aquaria, well boats, zoos, aquaculture farms, saltwater hot springs, and similar places with saltwater surroundings.

The reactor chamber contributed to a substantial market share in 2019 as it physically encompasses the lamp and quartz sleeve. Besides, it regulates the flow of water through the equipment. There many types of reactors present (e.g., boot or axial shape) and can be obtained with ports in several sizes depending on the design and the flow-rate the product is supposed to serve.

Infections contracted in healthcare centers and hospitals are a major contributor to global mortalities. The surrounding environment bears a high significance in disease transmission, and innovative technologies such as UV disinfectant systems are being introduced into healthcare centers to mitigate the environmental transmission route of diseases. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is a novel technology with high prospects in microbial disinfection.

In the residential application, ultraviolet disinfectant equipment finds usage in drinking water disinfection owing to the increasing population and diminishing freshwater resources is projected to drive the market demand in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report divides the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Overview of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment industry

Thank you for reading our report.

