Parathyroid Hormone Market Grows With The Rising Prevalence Of Osteoporosis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to drive the global parathyroid hormone market. Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by low bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue which further leads to an increased risk of fracture. According to the International Osteoporisis Foundation osteoporosis affects approximately 1.4 million Canadians, mainly postmenopausal women and the elderly. The parathyroid hormone which is naturally produced by the body for regulating the calcium levels is used to reduce the risk of bone fracture in people with osteoporosis and is administered as a daily subcutaneous injection. The increase in osteoporosis is therefore expected to contribute to the parathyroid hormone market growth.

Companies in parathyroid hormones market are focusing on developing a biosimilar of parathyroid based drugs. A biosimilar is a biological product that is developed to be similar to an already FDA-approved biologic, known as the reference product. Biosimilars potentially offer consumers the opportunity to reduce their health care costs without compromising on treatment standards, thus parathyroid hormones manufacturing companies are investing in it. In August 2020, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has launched a teriparatide biosimilar (NuPTH) meant for osteoporosis.

The global parathyroid hormone market size is expected to grow from $2.02 billion in 2021 to $2.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The parathyroid hormone market is expected to reach $2.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4%.

Major players covered in the global parathyroid hormone industry are Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health Inc, Shire, Ascendis Pharma, Entera Bio Ltd., Extend Biosciences Inc. and Gedeon Richter Plc.

North America was the largest region in the parathyroid hormone market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the parathyroid hormone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global parathyroid hormone market research report is segmented by disease type into hypocalcemia, hypoparathyroidism, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, other, by product type into recombinant parathyroid hormone, parathyroid hormone analogues.

