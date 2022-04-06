Smart Home Devices Market Sees Growth At 18% Rate With Companies Prioritizing Voice Assistants

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are developing voice assistants to control smart home devices. Voice assistants are digital assistants that react to voice commands and reply with relevant information. They are different from the traditional keyboard-based searches. They put more focus on the conversational phrasing of any content and prioritize the long tail keywords for any search. For example, Amazon and Google have launched their own voice assistants in their respective smart speakers. Amazon has launched Alexa Voice Assistant in its Echo smart speaker while Google has launched 'Google Assistant' voice assistant for its Google Home smart speaker.

The global smart home devices market size is expected to grow from $78.44 billion in 2021 to $92.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The smart home devices market share is expected to reach $176.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Read more on the Global Smart Home Devices Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-home-devices-global-market-report

The rise in the need to save energy and decrease carbon emission drives the smart home devices market growth. This increase in the need for sustainable solution has been initiated by strict government regulations that introduced a cap on maximum carbon emissions allowed for each company. Conventional devices continuously use electricity until someone turns them off. However, in the case of smart home devices, they are equipped with motion sensors which can detect the absence of people in the room for given time and automatically turn off, thus saving money and electricity. Saving unnecessary usage of electric devices and decreasing the power demand on the power plants help reduce carbon emission. For example, according to a study in Europe in 2021, smart building technology can save up to 23% of the energy use in office buildings.

Major players covered in the global smart home devices industry are ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Johnson ControlsInc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, Emerson Electric Corporation, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, and Amazon Inc.

TBRC’s global smart home devices market report is segmented by technology into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, by application into energy management, climate control system, healthcare system, home entertainment system, lighting control system, security and access control system, by sales channel into online, offline.



Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Wi-Fi Technology, Bluetooth Technology), By Application (Energy Management, Climate Control System, Healthcare System, Home Entertainment System, Lighting Control System, Security & Access Control System), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a smart home devices market overview, smart home devices market forecast smart home devices market size and growth for the whole market, smart home devices market segments, geographies, smart home devices market trends, smart home devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Smart Home Devices Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2576&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Smart Home Security Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Smart Alarms, Smart Camera And Monitoring System, Smart Locks And Sensors, Smart Detectors), By Application (Independent Homes, Apartments, Condominiums), By Component (Hardware, Software, Service) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-home-security-global-market-report

Home Automation Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Lighting Control, Security And Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment), By Technology (Wired Home Automation System, Wireless Home Automation System), By End User (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-automation-global-market-report

Smart Apartments Global Market Report 2022 - By Product (Building Management System (BMS), Heating, Ventilating, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Lighting Control, Security And Access Control, Emergency Alarm And Evacuation System, Audio And Visual Effects), By Application (Residential, Hotel) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-apartments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC