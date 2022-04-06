Leading Trend During COVID-19 Drives The Plasma Therapy Market At Rate 11%

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convalescent plasma therapy, to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 is a leading trend in the global plasma therapy market. Convalescent plasma is the plasma extracted from the individuals who have been cured of a particular viral infection, as they have antibodies that protect and make them immune to that particular organism. The convalescent plasma is transfused to the patient who is suffering from the viral infection to neutralize the viral infection and induce the active immune response to cure the infection. Convalescent plasma therapy is found to be a safe treatment to cure the patients infected with the coronavirus. Moreover, this therapy was used to treat other viral infections such as Ebola, Dengue, and SARS- 1 but did not give the desired result. In March 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has initiated a plasma-therapy, Anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune globulin (H-IG), which is termed as TAK-888 for treating COVID-19. The TAK-888 utilizes the plasma collected from convalescent donors who have been cured of COVID-19 and is administered to the patient suffering from COVID-19.

The global plasma therapy market size is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2021 to $0.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The plasma therapy market share is expected to reach $0.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the plasma therapy market growth during the forecast period. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), a type of plasma therapy, is considered a safe and efficient treatment for osteoarthritis. PRP is a concentrated autologous blood growth factor, which is injected on to the joint to provide symptomatic relief by decreasing the inflammation and slows the progression of osteoarthritis. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 32.5 million people in the USA are suffering from osteoarthritis in 2019. Therefore, an increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the plasma therapy market.

Major players covered in the global plasma therapy industry are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma, and Terumo BCT Inc.

North America is the largest region in the plasma therapy market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the plasma therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global plasma therapy market report is segmented by type into pure PRP, leukocyte-rich prp, pure platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), leukocyte-rich fibrin (L-PRF), by application into orthopaedics, arthritis, chronic tendinitis, bone repair and regeneration, dermatology, androgenic alopecia, plastic surgery, dental, cardiac muscle injury, others, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, laboratories, research institutes.

