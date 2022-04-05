Zeidler Group receives approval for registration of UK MiFID firm under the third country regime in Luxembourg
Zeidler Group announces its successful registration of a UK MiFID firm under the third country regime in Luxembourg for marketing to professional clients.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The investment funds specialist law firm, Zeidler Group, is delighted to announce its successful registration of a UK MiFID firm under the third country regime in Luxembourg for marketing to professional clients.
Zeidler Group officially received regulatory approval from the CSSF in Luxembourg earlier this year, for the UK MiFID firm of a large institutional asset manager, to market to professional clients in Luxembourg under the third country regime that is available in Luxembourg.
Sarah Noville, Senior Associate at Zeidler Group remarked:
“Ensuring success and delivering for our client was our first and foremost priority from the outset and we are delighted to receive regulatory approval under the third county regime from the CSSF. As investment management firms increasingly look to develop their business through new distribution channels, it is crucial that they have a trusted and strategic partner with whom to grow as well as keep pace with regulatory change, legal requirements and mitigate risk.”
Maximilian Harper, Chief Delivery Officer, at Zeidler Group added:
“The regulatory approval from the CSSF under the third county regime reflects the research-driven and tailored legal guidance the legal services division at Zeidler Group strives to deliver on a daily basis for our asset management clients. Sarah Noville, who led this specific project to its successful outcome, epitomises the efficient and high-quality results Zeidler Group delivers for our range of clients' diverse requirements.”
About Zeidler Group
Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising legal and compliance services for the asset management industry. Providing innovative digital solutions to solve complex legal and compliance challenges and bespoke research-based high-quality legal advice, Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships. Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The law firm services more than 200 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1 trillion.
