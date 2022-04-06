Remdesivir Market Grows At Large Rate Of 31% With COVID-19 Remaining A Huge Concern

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 disease globally is a key factor driving the growth of the remdesivir market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 10,719,946 cases of COVID-19 including 5,17,337 deaths reported to WHO as on 24th May 2020, and this number is expected to grow in the near future. American authorities have approved the immediate use of experimental remdesivir, which seemed to help several patients with coronavirus recover more quickly, and this was the first drug that helped to overcome COVID-19, which killed more than 300,000 individuals around the globe. Gilead Sciences, which is working to develop the drug, has seen its share of New York trading increase by more than 5.5% in the first quarter of 2020. The United States and Asia shares have increased expectation that an experimental drug will further support in the control of COVID-19 symptoms. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 disease across different parts of the globe is expected to drive the growth of the remdesivir market.

The global remdesivir market size is expected to grow from $2.87 billion in 2021 to $3.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%.

The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The remdesivir market share is expected to reach $11.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.2%.

Read more on the Global Remdesivir Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/remdesivir-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global remdesivir industry are Gilead Sciences Inc., Bright Gene, Hainan Haiyao, Kelun Pharma, Hunan Warrant Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Pfizer, Merck, Cayman Chemical, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

In March 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc., an America-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, acquired Forty Seven Inc. for $4.9 billion. Forty Seven Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies. This acquisition will strengthen Gilead’s immuno-oncology research and development portfolio.

North America is the largest region in the remdesivir market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the remdesivir market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global remdesivir market segments is divided by route of administration into oral, intravenous, by dosage form into tablets, frozen solution, lypholized solution, by distribution channel into hospitals, clinics, drug stores/pharmacies, online, others.

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022 – By Route Of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Dosage Form (Tablets, Frozen Solution, Lypholized Solution), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a remdesivir market overview, forecast remdesivir global market size and growth for the whole market, remdesivir market segments, geographies, remdesivir market trends, remdesivir market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Remdesivir Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3253&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market - By Drug Class (DNA (Nucleotide) Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors), By Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza), Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-viral-drug-therapy-market

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Class (Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Ritonavir, Lopinavir, Interferon Beta), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-current-therapy-global-market-report

Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-global-market-report

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC