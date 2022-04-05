White Box Server Market Dynamics and Trends by Leading Payers, Regional Outlook | 2019–2026

AMR Logo

The rising data storage needs are one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in the demand for low-cost servers, higher uptime, and high degree of customization, and an increase in the number of data centers across the globe are the major factors that drive the white box server market growth.

In addition, an increase in the adoption of open platforms such as open compute project, project Scorpio, and an increase in the adoption of white-box servers among end-users, fuel the growth of the market.

However, limited service and support offerings from ODM’s and a lack of technical expertise in their designing and deployment hamper the growth of the white box server market.

Furthermore, an increase in demand for micro servers from data centers and growth in support for arm processors in the market is anticipated to create major opportunities for the white box server market.

The white box server market is segmented into server type, business type, processor type, and region. By server type, it is segmented into rack & tower, blade, and density optimized.

As per business type, it is bifurcated into data centers and enterprises. In terms of processor type, it is segmented into x86 servers and non-x86 servers. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the white box server market analysis are Quanta Computer Inc., Wistron Corporation, Inventec Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd., Mitac Holdings Corp., Celestica Inc., Penguin Computing Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Hyve Solutions, and ZT Systems.

These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Current and future white box server market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

