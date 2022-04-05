Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,047 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 3300 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, April 3, 2022, in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:20 am, a GMC Cargo Van was travelling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The van crossed the yellow line and ran head-on into a WMATA Metro Bus that was travelling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the driver of the GMC Cargo Van displayed no signs consistent with life. The driver remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The passenger of the GMC Cargo Van, a juvenile male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The driver of the WMATA Metro Bus remained on scene.

 

The decedent has been identified as 47 year-old Demetrius Fultz, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 3300 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.