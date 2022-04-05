Assessment Services Market Recent Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in demand for skill assessment for better employability is one of the significant factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global assessment services market size reached USD 12.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications and rising need for skill assessment for increasing employability are some key factors driving global assessment services market revenue growth.

Rising necessity among competition-conducting bodies associated with tests such as TOEFL and PAPI 3 to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among various sectors to opt for online computer-based tests are other key factors driving revenue growth of the global market. Focus on professional development through assessment services helps employees to develop their skills and improve performance. These services are used as part of training to accommodate new employees, educate current employees and impart new skills for the same job, and promote employees into positions requiring different skill sets.

The market intelligence reports on Assessment Services market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision. For data-savvy product owners, sophisticated business evangelists and information-focused filed marketing personnel, looking to incorporate qualitative figures into their fundamental perspective the report presents an unrivalled statistical data on both past and future industry trends.

You Can Download Sample PDF Copy of This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/182

Increasing younger labor force is a key factor propelling market growth. Corporates and governments emphasize on screening for a candidate to be put through evaluation tests to suit organizational requirements. According to data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the youth labor force expands considerably between April and July each year. Large numbers of high school and college students usually seek summer jobs during this period, and several graduates step into the labor market to search for or commence permanent occupations. In the summer of 2020, the youth labor force increased by 19.8% – equivalent to 3.6 million individuals – to an overall 21.5 million labor force in July compared to 18.8 million in 2019.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Korn Ferry, Pearson Education Inc., Aon Plc, TeamLease, Development Dimensions International, Inc., Mercer LLC, PSI Services LLC, Hogan Assessments, Talent Plus Inc., and IBM Corporation.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

Furthermore, the report divides the Assessment Services market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, service type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Psychometric Test

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment

Pre-Employment Assessment Service

Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Overview of the Assessment Services Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Assessment Services industry

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/182

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

eHealth Market https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/23/2150057/0/en/eHealth-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-314-55-Billion-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-22-4-Emergen-Research.html

Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/07/2155290/0/en/Elder-Care-Services-Assistive-Devices-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-1-020-00-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

HVAC Filters Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/19/2160210/0/en/HVAC-Filters-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-7-89-Billion-by-2027-Prevalence-of-Allergies-Headaches-Asthma-and-Chronic-Conditions-is-the-Major-Factor-Propelling-the-Industry-Growth-sa.html

Rheology Modifiers Market https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/20/2161555/0/en/Rheology-Modifiers-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-9-292-8-Million-by-2027-Increasing-Demand-and-Rising-Production-of-Crude-Oil-will-Drive-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Research.html

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/25/2163775/0/en/Healthcare-Business-Intelligence-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-15-14-Billion-by-2027-Growing-Need-for-Quicker-Decision-Making-Solutions-in-the-Healthcare-Industry-will-be-the-Key-Factor.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.