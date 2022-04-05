Data Wrangling Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.12 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

Data Wrangling Market Size – USD 1.23 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.5%, Market Trends –Higher cloud-based Data Wrangling deployment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Data Wrangling market is forecast to reach USD 5.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data wrangling, also known as data munging, is the process of cleaning and unifying messy and intricate data sets for easy access and analysis. It mostly involves different sophisticated techniques for handling irregular or diverse data and deploying it for business use cases. A data wrangler is a person who carries out these change activities. This process may incorporate further munging, data visualization, data aggregation, training a statistical model, as well as many other potential uses. The market for data wrangling market is influenced by the rising BFSI industry.

The factors mentioned above collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as limited levels of awareness among SMEs, and concerns pertaining to data quality pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the information & communications technology market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the market tools.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The region is projected to provide significant opportunities to the vendors in the regional market, and being a manufacturing hub, it is anticipated to adopt the data wrangling tools substantially, in order to remain cost-efficient and export high-quality goods abroad. Countries such as India, China, Australia, Japan, and Singapore are major adopters of data wrangling tools in the market. The usage of data wrangling has shifted from North America to Asia Pacific.

Key players include Oracle, IBM, Datawatch, Talend, Trifacta, SAS Institute, Alteryx, TIBCO Software, Dataiku, and Hitachi Vantara, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The data wrangling tools segment held a larger market share of 63.7% in the year 2018. The data wrangling tools incorporates functions, such as reformatting, filtering, de-duping, and cleaning data, for proper analysis purpose. Moreover, the self-service data preparation model helps organizations to clean data sets by themselves without requiring data scientists. These factors are driving the adoption of data wrangling tools in the market.

The cloud segment is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. This is because it is one cheaper alternative to the on-premise deployment. By using cloud-based deployment, organizations can avoid a large amount of cost related to installing hardware & software, maintenance cost, and staff.

Small and medium-sized enterprises segment is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. As the market for data wrangling market is very competitive, the adoption of these tools among the small and medium-sized enterprises will be at a significant rate in order to sustain in the market.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the proliferation of IoT devices and the growing number of smart cities in the Asia Pacific region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Data Wrangling market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, business function, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Tools

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

On-Premise

Cloud

Business Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Finance

Marketing and Sales

Operations

Human Resources

Legal

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Ecommerce

Telecommunication and IT

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



