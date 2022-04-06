Wireless Speakers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wireless speakers market size is expected to grow from $20.24 billion in 2021 to $25.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The change in the wireless speaker market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $57.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%. The increase in preference for portable speakers is an important driver for the wireless speakers market growth.

The global wireless speakers market consists of sales of wireless speakers such as Bluetooth speakers and Wi-Fi speakers and related services. Wireless speakers receive sound signals in the form of radio frequency waves and amplify the sound.

Global Wireless Speakers Market Trends

Advanced technologies such as AI-assisted devices are an emerging trend in the wireless speakers market. This is mainly due to ease of use of AI-enabled wireless speakers that provide features such as voice recognition, allowing users to control the functioning of the speakers using voice commands. The wireless speakers based on AI software use cloud which offers a steady base for storage of data and enables quick access to the data.

Global Wireless Speakers Market Segments

The global wireless speaker market is segmented:

By Product: Bluetooth Speakers, Wi-Fi Speakers

By End-User: Residential, Commercial

By Type: Fixed, Portable

By Geography: The global wireless speakers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wireless speakers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the wireless speakers global market, wireless speakers global market share, wireless speakers global market segments and geographies, wireless speakers global market players, wireless speakers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wireless speakers global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Beats Electronics, Bose, Harman, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Plantronics, Skullcandy, Alphabet (Google), LG Electronics, and Logitech International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

