Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the filgrastim biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $0.75 billion in 2021 to $0.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s filgrastim biosimilars market research the market is expected to reach $1.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Government initiatives for the development of biosimilars are expected to drive the filgrastim biosimilars market over coming years.

The global filgrastim biosimilars market consists of sales of filgrastim biosimilars and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture filgrastim biosimilars. Filgrastim biosimilar treatment is used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more neutrophils (white blood cells) to fight infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Trends

Companies in the filgrastim biosimilar market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years.

Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Segments

The global filgrastim biosimilar market is segmented:

By Application: Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

By Type of Manufacturing: In-House Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing Organization

By Geography: The global filgrastim biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides filgrastim biosimilars global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global filgrastim biosimilars market, filgrastim biosimilars global market share, filgrastim biosimilars global market segments and geographies, filgrastim biosimilars market players, filgrastim biosimilars market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The filgrastim biosimilars global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Biocon and Aryogen Biopharma.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

