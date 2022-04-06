Fiber Lasers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fiber lasers market size is expected to grow from $2.97 billion in 2021 to $3.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The change in the fiber laser market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $5.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12%. Rise in disposable income drives the growth of automobile and mobile electronics industries which results in fiber lasers market growth.

The global fiber laser market consists of sales of fiber lasers. Fiber lasers are used for welding, cutting and other material processing. A fiber integrates beam delivery and laser cavity into a single system inside an optical fiber wherein the beam is generated within the fiber, unlike the conventional lasers.

Global Fiber Lasers Market Trends

New technologies such as high-power fiber laser and diode laser have been introduced in the fiber laser market. With 800 nm wavelength, diode laser has the deepest penetration levels. Another new technology, blue laser has also been introduced in the market specially targeted for the welding purpose. Blue laser has higher power and brightness compared to ordinary laser. Also, blue laser does not generate excess heat. These new technologies in fiber laser brings in more precision while welding and cutting of materials.

Global Fiber Lasers Market Segments

The global fiber lasers market is segmented:

By Type: Infrared Fiber Laser, Ultraviolet Fiber Laser, Ultrafast Fiber Laser

By Application: Marking, Micro Processing, High Power, Fine Processing

By End-Use: Material Processing, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global fiber laser market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players: Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

