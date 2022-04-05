Particle Size Analysis Market Size, Growth Drivers, Forecast | key Players Malvern Panalytical, HORIBA, Beckman Coulter

Emergen Research Logo

Particle size analysis Market Trend –Growing focus on nanotechnology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global particle size analysis market size is expected to reach USD 537.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology and rising demand for technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments globally. Particle size analysis is a conventional method of accurately analyzing and determining particle size and distribution in a given sample. This analysis is used to determine the dimensions of particles present in the solid materials, emulsions, suspensions, and aerosols. In industries where milling and grinding are involved, the proportion of particle size is a key factor in detecting the efficacy of the manufacturing process and performance of the end product.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Particle Size Analysis market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Get a sample PDF of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/609

Some Key Findings from the Report:

• In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corp acquired Fluid Imaging Technologies. This acquisition allowed Yokogawa Electric to offer particle analysis services to oil, chemical, and water supply and wastewater treatment industries.

• Nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is expected to register a 6.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing applications of these particle size analyzers and rising research activities in nanotechnology, biopharma, and biotech applications are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Implementation of stringent government regulations and norms to improve product standardization, quality, gradual movement of manufacturing activities, and increasing focus on pharmaceutical research and development are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Particle Size Analysis market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Particle Size Analysis report include:

Malvern Panalytical, HORIBA, Beckman Coulter, MICROTRAC MRB, Izon Science, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Sympatec, TSI, and Bettersize Instruments.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/609

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/particle-size-analysis-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global particle size analysis market based on technology, dispersion type, end-use, and region:

• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Laser Diffraction

o Imaging

o Dynamic Light Scattering

o Dynamic Imaging

o Static Imaging

o Coulter Principle

o Atomic Spectroscopy

o Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

o Other

• Dispersion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Dry Dispersion

o Wet Dispersion

o Spray Dispersion

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Public & Private Institutions

o Healthcare Industry

o Academic Institutions

o Chemicals & Petroleum Industry

o Food & Beverage Industry

o Mining, Minerals, & Cement Industry

o Other

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

To know more about the Particle Size Analysis report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/particle-size-analysis-market

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Request a Customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/609

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Smart Greenhouse Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3324638

Cold Chain Monitoring Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3324641

Industrial Magnetron Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330329

Simulation Software Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330330

Powered Agriculture Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330333

Airborne LiDAR Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330340

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330347

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-particle-size-analysis-market