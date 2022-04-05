Ceramic Fiber Market Revenue Share, Size, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2018–2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.92 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for ceramic fiber in automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceramic fiber market size reached USD 1.92 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for ceramic fiber in petrochemicals aerospace industries are some of the major factors driving global ceramic fiber market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by increasing demand for ceramic fiber from the automotive industry.

This report on ceramic fiber market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period. It evaluates the pricing, demand, growth, revenue, size and gross margin of the industry. For this study, the historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017, taking the year 2018 as the base year and drawing a forecast for the years 2018 to 2028. The industry has seen a stable growth recently and its demand is projected to rise rapidly in the future.

Leading Companies of the Ceramic Fiber Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

HarbisonWalker International, Inc., Unifrax I LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Isolite Insulating Products Company, Limited, YESO Insulating Product Co., Ltd., FiberCast Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd., Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co., Ltd., and NUTEC Group

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Blanket segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing application of blankets in automotive and aerospace industries. Ceramic blankets are utilized as catalytic converter insulation in the automotive industry, as well as in aircraft and space vehicle engines.

Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) wool segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. AES wools are made of amorphous fibers that are formed by melting a mixture of MgO, CaO, and SiO2. AES wool products are typically utilized at temperatures exceeding 1,100°F (600 °C) in industrial equipment, fire prevention, and automotive exhaust systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ceramic fiber across various industries including petrochemicals, automotive, and power generation in countries in the region.

In July 2020, Carbo San Luis SA was acquired by Morgan Advanced Materials PLC. This follows 22-years of collaboration and ensures the company's continuing growth and development. Morgan Advanced Materials aims to utilize advanced materials to assist make better use of the world's resources, and this is a global producer of specialty goods made from carbon, advanced ceramics, and composites.

Furthermore, the report divides the Ceramic Fiber market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ceramic fiber on the basis of product form, type, end-use, and region:

Product Form Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Module

Paper

Blanket

Board

Others

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Refractory Ceramic Fibers (RCF)

Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Power Generation

Refining & Petrochemical

Iron & Steel

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Ceramic Fiber market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Ceramic Fiber market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Ceramic Fiber Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Ceramic Fiber market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Ceramic Fiber market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Ceramic Fiber market

